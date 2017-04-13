Fashion Face-off! Tyra Banks & And Heidi Klum Mean Drama On The 'AGT' Set

Two supermodels on one TV show mean major sparks! Just ask bossy beauties Tyra Banks and Heidi Klum.

“Heidi isn’t thrilled that Tyra has joined ‘America’s Got Talent’ as the host,” a tattler squealed to Radar.

Longtime judge “Heidi was very close to Nick Cannon and isn’t happy he has been replaced,

but what makes it worse is that he was replaced by Tyra.

“Heidi knows Tyra from their days at Victoria’s Secret.

Tyra was always the most high maintenance of the models…

Heidi thought she had seen the last of Miss Banks when she retired, but now she is back.”