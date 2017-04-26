Tyler Baltierra Hints Wife Catelynn Lowell Is Pregnant Amid Cheating Scandal

Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell have had a rough year from substance abuse issues to a cheating scandal, but are the Teen Mom OG stars adding another child to the mix? In a sneak peek for next week’s episode, Baltierra hints Lowell could be pregnant.

Baltierra’s mom Kim asked her son if they’ve thought about welcoming another child at their daughter Nova’s second birthday party.

“You’re the one who would be more for it than Cate at this point,” she said, as Baltierra added, “Now is different because I want one and I don’t have to carry it.”

His mother then advised him to wait until she’s ready, as she struggled from postpartum depression after Nova and continues to suffer from depression and anxiety.

When his mom asked if Lowell is pregnant, Baltierra said “no” but shook his head “yes.”

As Radar readers know, Lowell and Baltierra were involved in a cheating scandal earlier this year when Crazy Days and Nights reported that Baltierra had an affair.

“Damn it! We really tried keeping that a secret too! Well I’m sorry, I couldn’t resist her/him…idk it was dark and I was drunk,” Baltierra tweeted, perhaps jokingly, while Lowell added, “Well since it’s out in the open @TylerBaltierra did cheat on me. He’s busted.”

Lowell then posted a photo of a cocktail with the caption, “Whelp since he’s out cheating.”

Baltierra added, “Well it goes both ways. Sometimes I booze while she cheats, sometimes she’ll booze while I cheat. It just depends on the day of the week.”

But everyone stopped laughing when Facebook messages emerged of Lowell’s mother April Brockmiller advising her daughter to leave Baltierra in December 2016.

“Leave him! Forever! I am great! It’s my child I worry about,” she wrote.

Lowell denied the tweets were about her and Baltierra.

Lowell, who entered rehab for stress and depression last year, has also been caught on camera smoking marijuana. She admitted that she owns a registry identification card for the drug.

