‘Teen Mom’ Gay Scandal! Tyler Baltierra Accused Of Cheating On Wife With A MAN

Tyler Baltierra was accused of cheating on wife Catelynn Lowell earlier this year – and it wasn’t with a woman! Co-star Farrah Abraham admitted Baltierra cheated with a man.

“Yeah probably with a gay guy,” Abraham, 25, told In Touch when asked about the cheating scandal. “Okay, that’s my thought. You need a minute to digest that.”

Baltierra was accused of cheating on his wife when Crazy Days and Nights reported the shocking rumor.

“Damn it! We really tried keeping that a secret too! Well I’m sorry, I couldn’t resist her/him…idk it was dark and I was drunk,” Baltierra tweeted, perhaps jokingly, while Lowell added, “Well since it’s out in the open @TylerBaltierra did cheat on me. He’s busted.”

Lowell then posted a photo of a cocktail with the caption, “Whelp since he’s out cheating.”

Baltierra added, “Well it goes both ways. Sometimes I booze while she cheats, sometimes she’ll booze while I cheat. It just depends on the day of the week.”

Lowell’s mom April Brockmiller fueled the rumors when she advised her daughter to leave Baltierra in December 2016.

“Leave him! Forever! I am great! It’s my child I worry about,” she wrote on Facebook.

Lowell denied the tweets were about her and Baltierra.

As Radar readers know, Abraham is currently feuding with Lowell and Baltierra.

At the Teen Mom OG reunion, Amber Portwood slapped Abraham across the face when she said her fiancé Matt Baier looks like a pedophile.

Lowell sided with Portwood in the fight.

The MTV stars have yet to respond to the rumors.

Do you think Baltierra cheated with a man? Tell us in the comments.

