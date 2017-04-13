‘I Want To Leave!’ Catelynn Blasts Marriage To Tyler Baltierra Amid Cheating Scandal

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are the only Teen Mom OG stars that have been together since 16 and Pregnant, but it looks like their relationship could be over soon. In a TMOG sneak peek, Lowell cries over her rocky marriage.

“We’ve been together for 11 years and it’s f*****g stressful,” Lowell broke down. “We get on each other’s f*****g nerves and I want to leave and I cry because he hurts my feelings.”

Lowell and Baltierra have had relationship issues since last season, as he called her out on her weight only days after she returned home from rehab for anxiety and depression.

“That’s a big a** quesadilla, it has a lot of chicken,” he said on an episode. “It’s your body, you could do what you want. Obviously I don’t want no heifer for a wife!”

He added in another scene when Lowell was eating Chinese food, “You’re really indulging!”

Lowell responded to his hurtful comments, “Quit being mean, it’s not nice!”

But it seems their marital issues are taking a toll on Baltierra as well, as he opened up about his depression in a sneak peek for the season premiere.

“I’m always thinking negative all the time,” Baltierra told his wife. “It’s a lot like how I felt when I was a kid. I can just feel it… I know it. All the s**t with my dad again. It’s pushing me right over the edge.”

When Baltierra asked his wife if she noticed a difference in his behavior, she responded, “It’s not like you’re sad all the time. You’re happy and silly and goofy sometimes. I thought you were really happy when you were happy. What do you need [from me]?”

Baltierra snapped, “I don’t need anything from you!”

When he asked if Lowell blames herself for his depression, she responded, “Yeah I am. I also jump to the worst thing possible.”

He ended their conversation with, “It’s been a long year not focusing on me. It does get exhausting.”

The married couple has also been involved in a cheating scandal after Crazy Days and Nights reported Baltierra had an affair.

“Damn it! We really tried keeping that a secret too! Well I’m sorry, I couldn’t resist her/him…idk it was dark and I was drunk,” Baltierra tweeted, perhaps jokingly, while Lowell added, “Well since it’s out in the open @TylerBaltierra did cheat on me. He’s busted.”

Lowell then posted a photo of a cocktail with the caption, “Whelp since he’s out cheating.”

Baltierra added, “Well it goes both ways. Sometimes I booze while she cheats, sometimes she’ll booze while I cheat. It just depends on the day of the week.”

But the jokes became serious when Facebook posts emerged of Lowell’s mother April Brockmiller advising her daughter to leave Baltierra on December 2, 2016.

“Leave him! Forever! I am great! It’s my child I worry about,” she wrote.

Lowell denied the tweets were about her and Baltierra.

Do you think a divorce is in their future? Tell us in the comments.

