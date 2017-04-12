Bad Boy Tyga Handcuffed & Detained By Cops Amid Kylie Jenner Split

Kylie Jenner‘s bad boy ex Tyga can’t stay out of trouble!

RadarOnline.com has learned that the 27-year-old rapper was handcuffed and detained by police for driving with temporary license plates on his new Mercedes last night in North Hollywood, California.

Officer O’Hara with the LAPD exclusively told Radar, “Officers conducted a traffic stop for paper plates in North Hollywood. He was given a field sobriety test and passed.”

PHOTOS: Who’s Your Daddy? Rob & Tyga At War Over Blac Chyna’s Son King Cairo

“He was brought into the station and cited for a minor traffic violation.”

As fans of Tyga know, the on-off boyfriend of the 19-year-old makeup mogul has had multiple run-ins with the law over the past few years.

A warrant for his arrest was issued in August after he failed to show up for court in his landlord’s lawsuit against him. (The case was later settled.)

PHOTOS: Fears For Rob! Kardashian In 24/7 Care After Medical Crisis

And in 2014, the rapper settled a lawsuit with a 17-year-old woman who claimed he and his record label coerced her to pose nude in a video shoot.

After splitting with Jenner last month, Tyga moved out of the house that the couple shared in Hidden Hills and into his own bachelor pad in the infamous Hollywood Hills.

So far, Jenner has not shared her thoughts about last night’s incident. Stay tuned!

Do you think that Kylie Jenner should move on from Tyga for good? Tell us your thoughts below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.