‘Twin Peaks’ Actor Caught Beating Woman With Bat – Arrested For Attempted Murder

Twin Peaks actor Jeremy Lindholm was arrested this Wednesday in Washington for attempted second-degree murder after allegedly beating a woman with a baseball bat, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“There was information suggesting the intent of [Lindholm] was to kill the victim,” stated a release issued by the Washington Police Department.

The criminal reportedly assaulted the woman while inside a local business midday on Wednesday. Business owners called the police and officials arrived at the scene just as Lindholm was seen fleeing out of the space, bat in hand and all.

As is stated in the release, surveillance video caught footage of the “extremely violent assault perpetrated by Lindholm.”

After being caught, he reportedly “quickly gave up” and was immediately taken into custody. Shortly after, officials determined the brutal attack was a case of “domestic violence” and the victim was in grave danger.

“We are stunned at the news of his arrest,” Lindholm’s talent agent, Anne Lillian Mitchell, said to PEOPLE in a statement. “Our interaction with him has always been consistently professional. We will monitor the trial. Our thoughts are with all involved and their families.”

Lindholm, 41, is currently behind bars at Spokane County Jail after being charged with: attempted second-degree murder, second-degree assault, assault of the victim’s friend, and others. He is also being held on a $100,000 bond, according to a source.

