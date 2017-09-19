‘Trading Spaces’ Doug Wilson Owes Over $15K For Failed Restaurant

Doug Wilson went from budding designer to failed restaurateur, and RadarOnline.com has all the exclusive details of the culinary flop that left him broke!

A Moultrie County, Ill. clerk confirmed to Radar that the Trading Spaces star, 53, owes $15,062.18 in taxes from 2014, 2015 and 2016. He will be hit with interest charges on November 5.

Wilson owes the money in relation to his failed theater restaurant, Jibby’s, in Sullivan, Ill. The premise of the business was to serve dinner alongside a show.

Wilson bought the property in 2009, according to local outlets the year before.

He promoted his restaurant in his local neighborhood, but the former reality star was forced to leave the restaurant in 2011. The restaurant had one more owner before closing for good in 2013.

