Tori Spelling’s Family Back In Public After Coyote Dog Attack

Tori Spelling and her family got back in the public spotlight after their recent coyote attack on their dogs.

The reality star took her family to The Lego Ninjago Movie premiere held at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles.

And despite their recent coyote attack the family was all smiles on the red carpet.

Spelling, 44, announced this week that two of her dogs were attacked by coyotes, almost killing one.

“We’re on the prowl for coyotes,” Spelling said during an Instagram Live from her backyard.

“Because coyotes got into our yard and dragged out … well, attacked one of our dogs, only four bites, but dragged one of them into a neighbor’s year and almost killed him.”

Pup Musso escaped in her own yard with the four bites, but Ferris, who ran to her neighbor’s yard, was not so lucky.

“[Our neighbor’s] wife was inside and heard coyotes attacking a small dog who was screaming. She screamed to her husband who was just getting in his car to go to work to help.

“He grabbed a broom and ran full force up the hill chasing the coyotes away,” Spelling said.

The coyotes — who was “shaking Ferris like a rag doll,” the neighbor recounted — dropped him, but he was bleeding from his neck and couldn’t walk.

The neighbor then ran Ferris to the local animal hospital.

“At that point he’d lost a lot of blood and wasn’t breathing well,” Spelling said.

Fortunately, Ferris managed to pull through thanks to excellent treatment by the vets.

“If they hadn’t acted so quickly, Ferris, who I have had for 15 years, would be dead. He’s a little miracle. No one at the vet can believe how truly lucky he is.”

