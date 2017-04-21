Mother Of Five Tori Spelling Was Sued For Over $87K In 2016!

Tori Spelling is being sued for more than $87,000 in credit card debt,

among her other financial woes, but she still believes in retail therapy.

A source says she’s splashed out on clothing for her fifth child with husband Dean McDermott, son Beau, born March 2 —

all items he’ll grow out of in only three months!

“She calls it spending ‘$5,000 on baby number five,’ ” says the insider.

“There’s more stuff than he’ll ever be able to wear,

and Tori’s changing him about eight times a day just to get some use out of it all.

It’s madness — Beau could easily be dressed in hand-me-downs from her other kids!”