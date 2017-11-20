Broke Tori Spelling Ordered To Court After Failing To Pay $220,000 Judgment

Tori Spelling isn’t getting away with failing to pay off a judgment for over $220,000! RadarOnline.com can reveal exclusive details on Spelling being ordered to appear in court to provide information on her assets.

City National Bank sued Spelling, 44, and her husband Dean McDermott, 51, in December 2016 for failing to pay back a loan of $400,000 given to them in 2010.

“You are ordered to appear personally before this court, or before a referee appointed by the court, to furnish information to aid in enforcement of a money judgment against you,” the November 6 filing obtained from the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles read.

READ THE COURT PAPERS!

Spelling is expected to appear in court on February 21, 2018. If she fails to appear, she may be “subject to arrest.”

City National Bank accused the cash-strapped couple of “owing plaintiff an unpaid principle balance in the amount of $185,714.05, plus interest in the amount of $2,407.92 and late charges in the amount of $681.41, for a total of $188,803.38.”

They also demanded she pay the $17,149.09 she withdrew from September 2016.

PHOTOS:Tori Spelling Shares Over-The-Top Pics From Hattie’s B-Day Bash

In May 2017, City National Bank was awarded a judgment of $202,066.10 plus $17,730.56 after the parents-of-five failed to answer the filing.

The filing comes after years of financial trouble for the couple.

Spelling and McDermott owed nearly $1 million in taxes as of November 2016.

PHOTOS: 33 Photos Show How Tori Spelling Blew Through $18M In 8 Years

In January 2016, American Express sued the actress for failing to pay an outstanding balance of $37, 981.97. Then in October 2016, American Express sued her again for $87,595.55. Both lawsuits are pending.

McDermott has financial issues of his own. He hasn’t paid ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace $750 twice a month for child support for their son Jack, 19.

“He owes over $100,000 moving forward and I believe he has no intention of paying,” she wrote in the papers. “He bounces my son’s university rent/tuition and is delinquent in paying therapist bills while he shops and throws lavish parties for his other 5 children.”

PHOTOS: Inside Tori Spelling’s Life Of Lies: Her 20 Most Shocking Fake-Outs, Half-Truths & Hidden Secrets Revealed

The Blast was the first to report on the filing.

Do you think Spelling will show up? Tell us in the comments!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.