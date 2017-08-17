Tori Roloff Caught Filming Ahead Of ‘Little People Big World’ Premiere

Tori Roloff is returning to Little People Big World — and she’s bringing baby Jackson with her!

The new mom shared a video from the interview set on Aug. 17, and revealed that the latest Roloff could be making another big screen appearance.

Her mother-in-law, Amy Roloff, confirmed the show would return in September earlier this summer ahead of Molly’s wedding.

The 23-year-old’s wedding will be featured as a storyline, and as RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, producers are having a rough time editing around the family’s black sheep son Jacob.

The 20-year-old recently slammed the TLC hit in his book, Verbing, saying: “The first few years of doing this show were pretty alright, just a few (dozen) extra people around the house and farm. The actual filming in that beginning period was subject to the events unfolding, that is, something happened then the cameras came running… After the few first years of testing the waters, the whole process did a sort of flip where events became subject to the filming, that is, became more orchestrated than spontaneous, in a weird indistinguishable mix. That phase went on for a while, too, until turning into the dominantly orchestrated ordeal it is today.”

He also called the show “fake,” “staged,” and “harmful” last winter

