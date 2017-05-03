Tomi Lahren Slams Beyonce’s Super Bowl Show AGAIN

Tomi Lahren still hates Beyonce — and she isn’t afraid to talk about it!

In a sit-down interview with Playboy, the political commentator discussed her infamous segment on Queen Bey’s Super Bowl performance, accusing the singer of “ripping off the historical Band Aid” and saluting the Black Panthers “terrorist organization.”

“She’s got a cult-like following,” Lahren had said.

PHOTOS: Secret Feud! Kanye’s Evil Plot To Upstage Beyonce Exposed

Now, looking back, Lahren has no regrets over her Bey-bashing comments.

“Had I gone after her for lipstick she wore they would have hated me anyway because there’s a following behind people like Beyonce who feel like they’re friends with her, that they’re close to her and she’s their icon,” she said.

“Also, they felt like she was making some kind of black-power moment,” Lahren continued. “She wasn’t saluting Martin Luther King Jr.; she was saluting the Black Panthers, who have a sketchy history, and history of violence towards police.”

PHOTOS: Kim & Kanye SNUB Beyoncé’s ‘VMA’ Performance Backstage

Lahren also managed to praise Lady Gaga’s safer Super Bowl performance approach this year, while slamming Beyonce, saying, “I was so impressed that Lady Gaga was able to avoid that by leaving the political bulls**t out of it.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.