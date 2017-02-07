‘D**k Out!’ Cancer-Stricken Joe Simpson Directs Tom Sandoval In Sexy Photoshoot

Tom Sandoval is ready to further his modeling career — and is looking to Joe Simpson for help!
The Vanderpump Rules star had a sexy photo shoot with Jessica‘s dad on the latest episode of the show.
Sandoval brought Tom Schwartz to Simpson’s bachelor pad for the hot and heavy shoot, and also brought at least one pack of beer with him!
“You know, it’s a bachelor pad, so make yourself at home!” Simpson exclaimed in the clip as the Toms rolled in.
Then, Sandoval got ready to strike a pose — with some lewd advice from Simpson.
“Stomach in, d**k out!” he directed.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Simpson, 56, isn’t a stranger to the photography business. He started snapping photos shortly after his split from Tina Simpson, and is frequently around his male clients. He reportedly had a fling with a 21-year-old model while he was married.
Simpson made headlines again when he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in November 2016.
