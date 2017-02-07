‘D**k Out!’ Cancer-Stricken Joe Simpson Directs Tom Sandoval In Sexy Photoshoot

Tom Sandoval is ready to further his modeling career — and is looking to Joe Simpson for help!

The Vanderpump Rules star had a sexy photo shoot with Jessica‘s dad on the latest episode of the show.

PHOTOS:Farrah Abraham Is Nearly Nude In Sexy Holiday Lingerie Photo Shoot

Watch my shoot with @tomsandoval1 tonight on @bravotv #photoshoot #fashionmodel #photoshoot #malemodels #vanderpumprules styling by @jonathankeith792 @lamodelsrunway A photo posted by Joe (@joesimpsonphoto) on Feb 6, 2017 at 6:11pm PST

Sandoval brought Tom Schwartz to Simpson’s bachelor pad for the hot and heavy shoot, and also brought at least one pack of beer with him!

“You know, it’s a bachelor pad, so make yourself at home!” Simpson exclaimed in the clip as the Toms rolled in.

Then, Sandoval got ready to strike a pose — with some lewd advice from Simpson.

PHOTOS: Back To Her Old Tricks! Kim Planning Yet Another Nude Photo Shoot

“Stomach in, d**k out!” he directed.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Simpson, 56, isn’t a stranger to the photography business. He started snapping photos shortly after his split from Tina Simpson, and is frequently around his male clients. He reportedly had a fling with a 21-year-old model while he was married.

Simpson made headlines again when he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in November 2016.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.