Drinking & Drag! Kristen Doute SLAMS Exes James & Tom At ‘VPR’ Reunion

Kristen Doute came out swinging at BOTH of her ex-boyfriends at the Vanderpump Rules reunion, RadarOnline.com has learned!

The former SUR-ver attacked James Kennedy and Tom Sandoval over their behavior this season, much to Andy Cohen’s delight.

“Did I attack him?” she pressed Sandoval in a sneak peek clip about Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney’s joint bachelor/bachelorette party.

PHOTOS: Sex Tapes, Lies & More! ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Dirtiest Secrets EXPOSED

Radar previously reported that the men dressed in drag as part of the New Orleans festivities. Doute, 34, confronted Schwartz, 34, about the allegations he cheated on Maloney, 30, after a night of drinking.

“You said, ‘I know for a fact you f**d that girl in Vegas,’” Sandoval yelled.

“You’re more affected by this than anyone!” she snapped back. “That’s the crazy part.”

Sandoval, 33, explained that he thought Doute, 34, should have just her point go instead of “cornering” Schwartz, which didn’t sit well with her.

PHOTOS: Love Or Loathe Him? ‘Vanderpump Rules’ James Most Explosive Moments — From Sex, To Lies & (Of Course) Booze

Cohen then turned his attention to Stassi Schroeder, who was caught eavesdropping on Sandoval and Doute’s fight.

“I see two guys dressed as women fighting about looking like Sia,” Schroeder, 28, explained of the night.

In another reunion clip, Doute was forced to confront her OTHER ex , James Kennedy, about the night she got him forcibly removed from a club during his DJ gig. Cohen asked her if she had “good intentions” going to the club to support him, but she did not.

“That night your f**ng decisions were disgusting,” Kennedy, 24, slammed.

PHOTOS: Just The Guys! Jax Taylor Caught Without Girlfriend Amid Cheating Rumors

“I felt sorry for him,” Lisa Vanderpump chimed in. “Because he had been let go from SUR and they were all salaciously kind of enjoying that moment. And then he had gone on to find another job and then they put that at risk.”

Doute began to explain, but Kennedy interrupted, telling her to stop.

Cohen then turned his attention to Jax Taylor, who admitted he loved seeing Kennedy get thrown out.

PHOTOS: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi’s ‘Suicide’ Shocker: ‘I’m Having A Mental Breakdown’

Kennedy followed up by slamming Doute for criticizing his DJing skills after she praised his talent while they were together. He got heated, and she commented that he started “seeing red.”

“He had a vodka soda at lunch,” she revealed. “Sh**t’s about to hit the fan!”

Will you watch the Vanderpump Rules reunion? Sound off in the comments!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.