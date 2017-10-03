Tom Petty Dead: Singer Passes Away Amongst Family After Brutal Cardiac Arrest

Tom Petty has passed away, his rep confirmed this Tuesday October 3.

“On behalf of the Tom Petty family, we are devastated to announce the untimely death of our father, husband, brother, leader and friend, Tom Petty,” wrote Tony Dimitriades, longtime manager of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, in a statement this Tuesday morning.

As RadarOnline.com has learned, the 66-year-old rocker suffered cardiac arrest in his California home this Sunday night. He was rushed to the hospital after EMTs found a pulse in the unconscious singer.

When he arrived at the medical center, doctors found no activity in his brain and he was reportedly pulled off life support.

“He suffered cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu in the early hours of the morning and was taken to UCLA Medical Center but could not be revived. He died peacefully at 8:40pm PST surrounded by family, his bandmates, and friends,” concluded Dimitriades.

