Tom Jones Losing Will To Live! Inside 77-Year-Old’s Battle With Secret Deadly Illness

Legendary singer Tom Jones has been struck by a deadly illness he’s refusing to talk about, and stunned pals fear the macho music maker is on his last legs!

The 77-year-old Delilah singer abruptly canceled his U.S. concert tour “following medical advice” — the latest evidence the hip-swinging hunk is ready to sing his last notes!

Tom posted a notice on Twitter apologizing to fans and ominously telling them he’ll be back on tour NINE months from now — in May 2018!

“Pals are really worried for Tom,” says an insider. “He’s been through hell these last two years. They’re praying he doesn’t give up.”

The health scare isn‘t the first for the former sex symbol.

Back in 1988, the superstar, then 48, underwent secret throat surgery to have a buildup of tissue scraped from his vocal cords.

The sample turned out to be noncancerous, but there is a possibility the same dangerous callus-like thickening has again accumulated in his throat!

At the time, the What’s New Pussycat crooner was forced to abruptly cancel a half-million dollar engagement in Las Vegas after doctors “warned him not to use his voice at all.”

Insiders say fading super stud Tom remains devastated by the heartbreaking loss of his wife, Linda, in 2016.

His long-suffering spouse stuck by his side for 59 years, while the self-confessed serial cheater gallivanted around the globe with a bevy of beautiful women.

Tom tried to lift his spirits after Linda’s death from cancer with a rebound love affair with Priscilla Presley.

But his romance with Elvis‘ 72-year-old ex came to an abrupt end when she learned the Sex Bomb singer was under investigation for the alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl in 1976!

Now the Welsh wonder is reeling, says the source: “With no tour to focus on and a new health scare for Tom, everyone’s terrified he’ll lose his will to go on!”

