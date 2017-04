Producers Admit Tom Hiddleston Is ‘Not Tough Enough’ To Play Bond!

English actor Tom Hiddleston was brave enough to face down gigantic gorilla Kong on Skull Island,

but movie bigwigs say he’s too wimpy to play James Bond.

So producer Barbara Broccoli has convinced 007 hunk Daniel Craig to sign on for one last spy caper.

Although Daniel said, “I’d rather slash my wrists” than play the secret agent again after 2015’s Bond hit, Spectre,

Barbara backed him in a Shakespeare play to win him over.

And she slammed Tom as “not tough enough” to be Bond!