Tom Hanks’ Son Chet Scores Major Show Role – Three Years After Rehab

Tom Hanks’ son Chester, 27, just scored a recurring role in HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm – two years after his stint in rehab! As RadarOnline.com has learned, up-and-coming actor Chester Hanks, also known as “Chet,” plays a war veteran named Victor in the series.

When asked about his filming experience, the young star said it was “hilarious” to play his character, according to the Daily Mail.

His part in the award-winning series is now the biggest role of his career!

As Radar previously reported, Chester had a “white rapper” phase in which he called himself “Chet Haze” and bashed women on social media.

In 2015 he was also slammed for his drug and alcohol addiction as well as uncontrollable rage. He also reportedly went to rehab for cocaine addiction in 2014.

The super-privileged son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson rapped about “smoking pot,” doing coke and skipping classes as he sat at home without a real job – until now!

Fans can watch the new and improved Chester on episode ten of the show’s ninth season. While the hit series took a pause for about six years, it is set to return to the big screen on October 1.

With his mom and dad being two of the most renowned actors of our time, Chester sure has a lot to live up to!

Do you think Chet will end up being just as famous as his talented parents? Sound off in the comments below.

