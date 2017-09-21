Tom Cruise Partially Blamed For Death Of Stunt Pilots In New Movie, Lawsuit Claims

Tom Cruise is being partially blamed for the death of two stuntmen who died on the set of his upcoming movie, RadarOnline.com has learned!

This past June, two professional pilots fell to their deaths while performing complex tasks on the set of American Made. Their heartbroken families blamed the film’s production crew for not keeping the stunt pilots safe, and now it seems they are blaming Cruise.

As is stated in new court documents obtained by The Blast, the families deceased pilots Alan Purwin and Carlos Berl claimed that Cruise and director Doug Liman’s desire to film a “high-risk, action-packed motion picture” is in part what led to the fatal crash.

“The demands of filming in Colombia, together with Cruise’s and director Doug Liman’s enthusiasm for multiple takes of lavish flying sequences, added hours to every filming day and added days to the schedule,” the documents state, according to PEOPLE.

Emails from Purwin have also been revealed by his family. In them, he called the film “the most insane s**t” he’d ever dealt with and claimed “There’s a very ‘thin line’ between keeping all aerial activities safe and having an accident. Trust me on this!”

He called Cruise, 55, and Liman’s film “the most dangerous project I’ve ever encountered,” before plummeting to his death.

The families blamed Cruise for not flying the plane himself, even though he is a qualified pilot, and suggested he knew about the risks of flying under such risky conditions.

Apart from filing a lawsuit against the film’s producers, the families of the deceased are also suing each other and Jimmy Lee Garland, who miraculously survived the plane crash.

