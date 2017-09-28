No Chemistry! Tom Cruise Snubs Dating Proposal From Scientologist Elisabeth Moss

Elisabeth Moss may have just nabbed an Emmy, but it seems she can’t snag a Tommy.

A source tells RadarOnline.com exclusively the Handmaid’s Tale star is feeling the burn after fellow Scientologist Tom Cruise turned her down!

“Lizzie is finally ready to date after the quickie divorce she went through right when her career began to click into overdrive five years ago,” an insider told Radar. “Of course she’s interested in dating within the Church, and of course Tom is on the top of the eligible bachelor’s list, even more so because he and Lizzie both do so much work in England now.”

But the 35-year-old, who just won Emmy gold for best lead actress in a drama, may be a little too successful for Cruise.

“Tom would rather be the dominant partner than have to worry about competition from his own significant other — and Lizzie is known for her extreme competitiveness over almost anything.”

It’s been a breakout few years for Moss, who many still fondly remember as President Jed Bartlet’s daughter on The West Wing.But those close to her say now she needs to get used to the idea of being with a guy who hasn’t quite accomplished as much as she has.

“Even though Lizzie’s head is still in the clouds from her Emmy success, she’s finally ready to let somebody new in her life on a more than just short-term basis.”

