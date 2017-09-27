Tom Cruise Hiding Out After Lawsuit Over Pilots’ Deaths?

Tom Cruise’s new film is getting good buzz, but RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned the actor doesn’t seem to want anything to do with the project!

“You won’t see Tom doing the talk show circuit promoting American Made,” a source told Radar, noting, “There isn’t even a proper premiere for it.”

And the lack of publicity for Cruise’s drama abouta TWA pilot who is recruited by the CIA to provide intelligence on the Colombian cartel may have hurt the movie’s bottom, which has made “about half what you’d expect” abroad, claimed the source.

As Radar reported, Cruise, 55, has been accused of bearing part of the responsibility for the deaths of two stuntmen who were working on American Made.

This past June, the professional pilots, Alan Purwin and Carlos Berl, fell to their deaths while performing complex tasks on the set.

The men’s heartbroken families blamed the film’s production crew for not keeping the stuntmen safe.

Court documents obtained by The Blast show the pilots’ families claimed that Cruise and director Doug Liman’s desire to film a “high-risk, action-packed motion picture” is in part what led to the fatal crash.

“The demands of filming in Colombia, together with Cruise’s and director Doug Liman’s enthusiasm for multiple takes of lavish flying sequences, added hours to every filming day and added days to the schedule,” the documents allege.

Now the little promotion Cruise will do for American Made is strictly monitored, said the source, noting public relations efforts for the movie are “highly limited to controlled environments in which he won’t have to deal with random questions.”

