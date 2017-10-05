Tom Cruise Worried Over Shocking Cancer Fears!

Daredevil Tom Cruise continues to tempt fate by performing foolhardy stunts — because he’s worried he’ll die young of the same cancer that claimed his father’s life, a source claims!

The Risky Business star’s dad, Thomas Mapother III, passed away at age 49 from a savage hereditary cancer, prompting Cruise to secretly undergo a regular battery of medical tests, sources told RadarOnline.com.

“Tom is terrified that he’s at the age where he’ll contract the same cancer that killed his dad,” claimed one insider close to the 55-year-old actor. “He takes massive risks with his stunts.”

Cruise’s recklessness nearly led to catastrophe on the set of Mission: Impossible 6 when he attempted a dangerous leap from one sky-high rooftop to another.

Fortunately, the aging Top Gun actor suffered only a shattered ankle.

As Radar reported, bombshell new court documents filed by the families of the deceased pilots allege that Cruise and director Doug Liman were negligent and partially responsible for their deaths.

“This is how Tom lives because of his dad’s death,” the insider claimed. “It’s gotten even worse since his mom, Mary Lee, died in February at 80.”

In the book Tom Cruise: Unauthorized, author Wensley Clarkson wrote, “The death of Tom’s father left the young actor fearing he could eventually suffer the same illness.”

The colorectal cancer that claimed Cruise’s father is the third most common cancer diagnosed in both men and women in the U.S.

As a result, Cruise’s fears for his health are not without substance, according to doctors contacted by Radar who have not treated the actor.

“If a person has a father who was diagnosed with colorectal cancer, he is two to three times more at risk for getting the disease as the general population,” said Dr. Joel Feinstein, a gastroenterologist from Los Angeles, and a staff member at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A.

Dr. Jerome Spunberg, a top radiation oncologist from West Palm Beach, Fla., agreed, adding: “Tom is at an increased risk of developing rectal cancer because his father died from the disease.”

