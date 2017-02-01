Tim McGraw’s Shame: Soon-To-Be-Freed Murderer Uncle’s Mugshot Revealed

RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the disturbing mugshot of country star Tim McGraw’s deranged uncle who shot and killed his neighbor in cold blood in 2002.

Dennis gunned down Jason Garfield in a grizzly 2002 fight outside their home in Vallejo, Calif. — the culmination of months of arguing between the two men.

As Radar reported, a police eyewitness described how he heard “blood curdling screams” and the victim “begging for life” as he was shot four times in the arm, hip, thigh and then fatally in the head.

The officer witnessed the last shot, described in court documents as a “hard contact wound, meaning the muzzle of the gun was pressed against the victim’s head,” but couldn’t stop the shooter before he pulled the trigger. He then called for backup as he could not overpower the gun-toting maniac alone.

Dennis was convicted of first-degree murder in 2003 and given a sentence of 50 years to life. He spent time at San Quentin and Salinas Valley State Prisons before his conviction was overturned on appeal after he argued he had not received proper legal representation at trial.

A new trial was then suspended after he complained of hearing voices and seeing figures. He was moved to a mental health facility in 2006 and then the secure Crestwood Behavioral Health Center in Sacramento, where he has remained since.

Dennis was declared fit for retrial in 2012 and in 2014 a second jury found him guilty of the lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter, after new evidence was introduced.

When told about Dennis’ impending release, the mother of his victim, Janice Mabry, said she does not bare a grudge against Dennis as there is nothing that can bring back her son, who was himself a father of two boys.

She also warned: “He assassinated my son. He shot him in both arms and both legs. He could have stopped but he didn’t.

“I’m sure they’re going to release him into society, but I strongly suggest they keep him on his medication or it’s going to happen to somebody else.”

