Tiger Woods Pleads Guilty In DUI Case

Tiger Woods plead guilty to one count of reckless driving in a court hearing for his DUI case on Friday.

Woods accepted the plea to avoid a more serious charge of a DUI for when he was caught back in May driving under the influence.

“Are you entering this plea willfully and voluntarily?” The judge asked Woods.

“Yes,” Woods responded.

“The court will accept the plea agreement. The defendant will be entering a plea of reckless driving. The defendant will receive a withhold of adjudication of the misdemeanor reckless driving charge.” This allows Woods to get the record sealed.

The 41-year-old also agreed to several rehabilitative programs and was ordered to a 12-month probation period where he is instructed to abstain from illicit drugs and alcohol. He was also ordered to enroll in a treatment program to get help for substance

In addition, Woods is required to meet with families who have lost loved ones to drunk driving.

If successful, the drunk driving charges would disappear.

“Now Mr. Woods, this is important to understand that this particular agreement has no jail time,” the judge said. “But if you break your probation I could sentence you to 90 days in jail with $500 probation.”

Woods nodded his head.

Weeks after his arrest in Florida, Woods tweeted out from his personal Twitter account that he was “currently receiving professional help to manage [his] medications and the ways that [he] deals with back pain and a sleep disorder.”

As Radar previously reported, toxicology reports revealed that he had narcotic painkillers Vicodin and Dilaudid in his blood, along with the anti-anxiety drug, Xanax, and Ambien in his system.

