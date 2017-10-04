Sugar Daddy? Tiger Woods’ New Girlfriend’s Secret Money Troubles Exposed In Lawsuits

Tiger Woods got his new girlfriend Erica Herman a ticket to the President Cup, but is he providing her with a meal ticket too? RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal Herman has a history of financial problems!

In court papers obtained from the Orange County Court in Florida, Herman, 33, was sued by Crescent Bank & Trust on April 30, 2012 for allegedly failing to make car payments on her 2006 BMW.

READ THE EXPLOSIVE LAWSUITS!

“The Defendant Erica Herman is in default of the Security Agreement for failure to pay the entire monthly installment which became due on November 3, 2011 and all subsequent due installments,” the court papers read. “The property is wrongfully detained by Defendant.”

Herman agreed to make monthly payments of $536.99 for the financed vehicle. The total amount owed by Herman was $12,586.

The case was dismissed for lack of prosecution on January 22, 2014.

PHOTOS: It’s Over! Lindsey Vonn & Tiger Woods Announce Mutual Split On Facebook: ‘We Both Lead Hectic Lives’

But Herman’s money troubles didn’t end there. On July 22, 2013, her landlord sued her for failing to pay rent.

“You are hereby notified that you are indebted to me in the sum of $1,400 for the rent and use of the premises,” the court papers obtained from Orange County Court read.

On September 26, 2013, Herman and her roommate filed that the case was “satisfied with landlord’s consent.” A payment of $1,895 was made to the landlord to satisfy rent and legal obligations.

PHOTOS: Getting Tiger’s Attention? Lindsey Vonn Flashes Underwear In Thigh-High Slit Dress

Woods showed off his girlfriend at the President Cup on Thursday and Friday. She wore a “player spouse” credential.

In a post on the golfer’s website from February, Herman is listed as the general manager of his Florida restaurant The Woods.

Do her financial troubles surprise you? Tell us in the comments.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.