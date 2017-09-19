Move Over Kathryn! Thomas’ New Girlfriend Ready To Film ‘Southern Charm’

Thomas Ravenel‘s new girlfriend Ashley Jacobs is ready for her Southern Charm debut, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal!

“She is not replacing anyone,” an insider told Radar. “She’s not getting paid and she’s only relevant because she’s dating Thomas.”

“She may or may not be present during filming,” the insider added. “It all depends on what they choose to film with Thomas.”

Radar reported that Ravenel, 54, and Jacobs, 32, met a restaurant bar during a Cinco de Mayo celebration in Santa Barbara, Calif. and began dating shortly after. But, they were not exclusive and Ravenel hooked up with his baby mama Kathryn Dennis after the Southern Charm reunion taping.

Dennis, 25, and Ravenel were in the midst of their bitter custody battle over Kensie, 3, and St. Julien, 1, when they had their romantic rendezvous. They settled their war over the summer and Ravenel received full custody of the tots.

His new love interest, Jacobs moved to Charleston, S.C. earlier this month.

