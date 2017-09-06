Claws Come Out! ‘Diva’ Jennifer Hudson Shades Miley Cyrus During ‘The Voice’ Taping

The Voice season 13 premiere is just three weeks away and according to an on-set source, there is some serious drama brewing between returning judge Miley Cyrus and newbie Jennifer Hudson.

Last week the 24-year-old “Wrecking Ball” singer announced that her country crooner father, Billy Ray Cyrus, would be a mentor on Team Miley, and the insider told RadarOnline.com exclusively that the announcement set Hudson off!

“Jennifer is annoyed that Billy Ray is going to be a mentor for Team Miley because she thinks that it gives Miley an unfair advantage with country fans, which make up a large amount of their viewers,” the source said.

“Jennifer is still acting like a diva and thinks because she won on The Voice U.K. that she is going to win this one, too. Her attitude is through the roof!”

“She’s not backing down to anyone and said that she is going to win no matter what it takes.”

This is not the first time Cyrus caused a stir with her co-stars!

As Radar readers know, she was previously involved in a feud with veteran coach Blake Shelton’s girlfriend, Gwen Stefani.

