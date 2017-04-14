Gwen Stefani & Boyfriend Blake Shelton Threaten To Leave ‘The Voice,’ Source Claims

The Voice is going through some serious shake-ups, and RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that season 12 might very well be the last for Gwen Stefani and boyfriend Blake Shelton!

Radar was the first to report that Stefani, 47, and Shelton, 40 — who has appeared on every season of the long-running show so far — secretly started dating after the No Doubt singer was cast on season 9.

But when Stefani was replaced by Miley Cyrus for season 11, the 24-year-old created a lot of friction with Shelton and his lady love.

Although Stefani took Cyrus’s place as a coach this season, NBC already revealed that the “Wrecking Ball” singer has been asked to return for season 13.

“Since Miley is set on coming back to the show next season, Gwen definitely does not want to be on the panel alongside her,” an on-set source said.

“And, of course, since Gwen does not want to return, now Blake is considering throwing in the towel as well!”

As previously reported, in addition to feuding with Shelton and Stefani, Cyrus also butt heads with the other original Voice coach, Adam Levine, 38.

And according to the source, if Shelton goes, then friend Levine will want out, too.

“Producers feel like it might be a domino effect,” the source said.

