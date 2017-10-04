It’s Getting NASTY! ‘The Voice’ Feud EXPLODES Between Blake Shelton & Jennifer Hudson

Season 13 of NBC’s hit reality singing competition show The Voice is definitely going to be an unlucky one for rookie coach, Jennifer Hudson!

After getting into a nasty catfight with returning “Wrecking Ball” coach Miley Cyrus, 24, pre-season, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that 36-year-old Dream Girl is now engaged in an all-out war with veteran judge, Blake Shelton, 41!

“Blake straight up told Jennifer that she is an entitled b***h and that he’s never worked with someone so difficult to be around,” an on-set source said.

PHOTOS: Adam Levine Threatens To Quit ‘The Voice’ Over Miley Cyrus Feud

“He thinks that she is trying to steal the spotlight, which she is. But it is creating a lot of tension on and off-camera.”

However, Hudson — who joined Cyrus, Shelton and Adam Levine, 38, after winning The Voice U.K. — has racked up an impressive team so far during ‘Blind Auditions’ and, according to the source, Shelton is slightly worried that she’s in the lead so far!

“The fact that Jennifer is scoring such amazing talent to be on her team drives Blake insane. The two of them are bickering non-stop and he has lost his temper several times already.”

“But she knows that he cannot stand her and that makes her push his buttons even more,” the insider told Radar.

PHOTOS: Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Get Cozy During ‘The Voice’ After Party

As fans who’ve watched this season know, Hudson’s trademark has been to throw shoes and books at contestants on-stage. Although she claims it is done out of love, the other judges do not see it that way!

“She is racking up enemies like no other judge before,” the production source added. “She had several contestants crying backstage after blind auditions because of her commentary.”

Do you think that Jennifer Hudson seems difficult to get along with? Tell us your thoughts below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.