‘Bachelor’ Tragedy! Inside Frontrunner Danielle’s Drug Overdose Nightmare

Nick Viall‘s first one-on-one date of the season ended on a sad note when contestant Danielle Maltby revealed her fiancé passed away from a drug overdose.

“I was engaged and about five and a half years ago he passed away,” Maltby told Viall during dinner. “He overdosed on drugs and I found him. I didn’t know that he was an addict so it was a complete shock.”

Maltby, 31, explained how he passed away three months after he proposed.

According to Nicholas Haag‘s obituary, the Waukesha, WI resident died at the age of 29 on March 28, 2011 in the ER of Waukesha Memorial Hospital.

“Nick was a very talented musician on drums and took up electric guitar in 1993, playing in several bands in Florida,” Haag’s obituary read. “He moved to Nashville in 2005 to play guitar with the Wayne Mills Band until 2008 and then joined Chasin’ Mason until fall of 2010, at which time he and friend ‘JJ’ began playing acoustic shows under the name of ‘Barkeep’ and had plans for the future by going back to Nashville to perform.”

Maltby continues to keep her late fiancé’s memory alive through sweet Instagram posts.

Although she explained how her relationships have “come to an end” shortly after she told dates of his passing, Viall ensured her it won’t affect their relationship.

“Not only do I not think less of you, but I admire you a lot more now that I’ve learned about your past,” he said. “I really appreciate you sharing that with me.”

