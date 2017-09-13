Terrell’s Financial Fiasco! Owens Sues Sports Agents Amid Money Problems

Terrell Owens is competing for the Mirrorball trophy on Dancing With the Stars, but RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that he’s already tangoing with debt!

A Los Angeles County clerk confirmed to Radar that Owens, 43, owes $30,290 in county taxes and $93,229 in federal taxes for a whooping total of $123,519.

The former NFL pro is also in the midst of a lawsuit against his former sports agents, as he accused them of hiring an “incompetent” and “unethical” financial advisor for their personal gain instead of his.

He claimed that Drew and Jason Rosenhaus from Rosenahaus Sports Representation, Inc. knew that Jeffrey Brett Rubin “lacked the skill, education, training and experience to provide sound financial guidance for a high net worth individual, let alone a professional athlete with a limited number of years left in his playing career” in his explosive 2013 court filing obtained by Radar.

Owens alleged that Rubin “completely controlled” his finances, as he paid his bills and was in charge of overseeing his direct deposit. According to the court filing, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority “banned Rubin for life from ever working in the financial industry” after he allegedly advised his clients to participate in a corrupt casino deal in 2013. Owens was one of the clients involved in the deal.

“Rubin also stole money from Owens’ account,” the suit alleged. “As a result, Owens lost close to $5,000,000 through investments and other defalcations by Rubin.”

Finally, Owens claimed that Rubin “signed up to take the Series 65 examination” but never took it. As a result, he “has never taken or passed either the Series 65 or 66 examinations in order to be a Registered Investment Advisor.”

He asked the court for damages in the amount of all the money he lost to Rubin, and is still involved in litigation over the matter.

American Express sued Owens for $54,111.96 in 2012 as well, and by a Miami-Dade County judge ordered him to pay his bill as well as court costs and attorney’s fees, according to court documents obtained by Radar.

