Brink Of Divorce? Teresa Giudice Confesses She Rarely Visits Hubby Joe In Prison!

Teresa Giudice is so livid with her jailbird husband Joe, she admits she rarely visits him behind bars, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

In her new book, Standing Strong, the mother of four says by the time her husband’s 45th birthday rolled around this past May, she realized she hadn’t seen him in “a number” of the 14 months he had already served.

“I hadn’t seen in a number of those months and his birthday was two days away….so I knew I needed to do it,” she writes. “The show filmed us driving there.”

Upon arriving for the visit, Teresa, 45, said she was “shocked” by how much her man had changed.

“He’s lost so much weight,” she boasts.

Though Teresa flakes on visits, she is allowed to see Joe in Fort Dix federal correctional institution from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm every day except Wednesdays, the prison’s website confirms.

As Radar previously reported, Teresa slams her husband in her new book, claiming he was to blame for their legal crises, and acts jealous and overbearing even from behind bars.

She even admitted in a recent interview with Us Weekly that she may not remain married to her husband of nearly 18 years.

