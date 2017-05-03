Coming Clean! Teresa Giudice Pays Back More Creditors In Her Bankruptcy Case

‘RHONJ’ star Teresa Giudice is making progress paying back her debts, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as she comes one step closer to closing out her bankruptcy!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has a scheduled court date on May 23 to remove creditors from her suit, according to United States Bankruptcy Court documents.

Her lawyer claims that she’s already paid off 12 of the 22 creditors who filed claims against her. According to her attorney, an additional two claims have already been ruled to be invalid. Her lawyer also wants to remove five claims that were related to properties that have since gone through foreclosure. That would bring her list of creditors to just three.

Meanwhile, Teresa’s lawyer reported that “as of March 20, 2017, they [she and Joe] are continuing to make regular payments” on their home. Radar previously reported that they saved their home from foreclosure in November 2015.

The Giudices first filed for bankruptcy in 2009, and were hit with tax and evasion charges shortly after. Teresa, 44, served a year in jail, while Joe, 44, was sentenced to 41-months in jail.

Their bankruptcy case was reopened in May 2016, and Teresa settled it in November of that year .

She was allowed to keep 55 percent of the profits from her legal malpractice lawsuit against her former lawyer as part of the settlement deal.

Meanwhile, Joe is currently serving his sentence at FCI Fort Dix.

