Lindsie’s Revenge! Todd Chrisley’s Estranged Daughter Scores Own Show

Todd Chrisley’s estranged daughter, Lindsie Chrisley, definitely knows best about how to handle her own career!

RadarOnline.com has learned that Lindsie, 26, who quit Chrisley Knows Best in June, is launching a podcast with Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry — and it begins production in just a few weeks!

According to a source close to the 25-year-old ex of hunky Javi Marroquin, 25, who is currently starring on Marriage Boot Camp, “Kail joined Lindsie on the project and they are trying to keep it under wraps for now. But they have been friends for years and are doing a weekly one-hour long podcast that they are both super excited about!”

“Kail and Lindsie bonded over the fact that they both have a son and although they have different stories, they relate to each other so much.”

In fact, the podcast, called Coffee Convos, already has its own Instagram that features the two reality stars together.

So will Lindsie be dishing on her famous family? And will Lowry be letting fans in on what is really going on with baby daddy Marroquin? Apparently not, the source told Radar.

“They are not focusing on their personal drama at all. They already have a ton of amazing material and will discuss everything from motherhood and current events to lifestyle and gossip!”

“The podcast will feature guests, but not on a regular basis like other podcasts do. And of course they are going to be taping it together in the same location,” the insider added.

“They are really looking forward to this new project because fans will get to see a side of them that they have not seen before. Together, they are really, really entertaining!”

Radar reached out to Chrisley, who declined to comment at this time.

Do you think that Lindsie Chrisley and Kailyn Lowry’s podcast will be a hit? Sound off in the comment section below.

