‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Rips MTV For Fakery, ‘Regrets’ Joining The Show ‘Every Single Day’

Teen Mom stars always call out the series for faking scenes and twisting storylines – and the latest accusation is coming from the show’s newest star! Ryan Edwards’ fiancée Mackenzie Standifer blasted the MTV series for portraying them in a bad light.

In a Teen Mom OG sneak peek, Edwards arrives for trick-or-treating late for the second year in a row.

“Daddy just texted and he and Mackenzie are in some traffic,” Edwards’ mom told Bentley, 8, as he responded, “He’s always late.”

Standifer took to Twitter to set the record straight.

“5 minutes late… whoop-dee-frickin’-do,” she tweeted. “Tip #1 for real life: Always be REAL in this FAKE ass world.”

She then said in a now-deleted tweet, “OVER the bulls**t… you can do all you want only to be twisted to look sh***y… that’s fine. That’s JUST fine.”

When a fan asked if she wishes she never joined the show, she replied, “Yes, if I’m being 100% honest I regret it every single day.”

Last season, cast member Tyler Baltierra called out the series for editing in Catelynn Lowell during an Easter scene when she was really in rehab for the holiday for anxiety and depression.

“She was in rehab and I was trying to get Easter pics with Nova for when I visited her,” Baltierra wrote on Twitter. “If it’s on TV it’s REAL.”

Farrah Abraham’s on-again, off-again boyfriend Simon Saran told Radar that he never agreed to proposing to her despite the storyline on the show.

“Her and Sophia were on a trip overseas and she called me at 3:00 in the morning wanting to buy a ring,” he told Radar at the time. “She said Sophia really wanted it… How she tied that into it being an engagement ring, I have no clue. That was her doing.”

