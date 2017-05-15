Briana’s Plastic Makeover Helped Land ‘Teen Mom 2’ Gig, Surgeon Claims

Pregnant Teen Mom 2 star, Briana DeJesus, will do anything to stay on television – even if it means getting a drastic plastic surgery makeover!

That’s the claim of Dr. Michael Salzhauer (aka Dr. Miami) who told RadarOnline.com exclusively that he believes that his work on the 22-year-old controversial reality star helped land her new Teen Mom 2 gig.

PHOTOS: Briana DeJesus’ 4-Year-Old Daughter Wants To Get A Boob Job Like Mommy

“The vast majority of work that I do is on regular moms,” said Dr. Miami, the star of his self-titled WE tv show.

“Everyone wants to feel confident about their bodies and I believe that Briana would have had the surgery even if she was not on TV, but I think that it helped her” get the gig, he claimed.

As previously reported by Radar, DeJesus starred on the now-cancelled Teen Mom 3 before MTV signed her on to Teen Mom 2. She previously chronicled her invasive plastic surgery makeover on social media, including a butt lift, boob job and labiaplasty by Dr. Miami.

The painful surgery was done all at once and, when it was finished, it gave DeJesus a new outlook on life!

PHOTOS: Briana DeJesus Reveals New Butt, Boobs & Lady Parts In Graphic New Pics

“When you are in the public eye, you want to look your best,” Dr. Miami told Radar.

“Was she a diva? Not to me,” the doctor said, adding, “She was really nice to me. But they want to be nice to me so that I do a good job!”

Do you think that Briana DeJesus’s plastic surgery helped her stay on television? Tell us your thoughts below.