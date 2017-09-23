It’s Official! Teen Mom 2 Star Jenelle Evans Marries David Eason

Teen Mom 2 Star Jenelle Evans is off the market.

She married David Eason today and overcame her big day nerves.

The MTV personality, 25, and her love tied the knot at their home in North Carolina today.

Evans could be seen smiling in a fitted lace dress with a long train as she walked down the aisle with her husband in a Snapchat video that was posted online today.

The couple, who welcomed 9-month-old daughter Ensley in January, first began dating in September 2015.

The twosome went on to announce their engagement via Instagram in February (which was also documented on an episode of Teen Mom 2.)

“We’ve decided on forever! #PerfectTiming,” the TV personality captioned a pic of herself showing off her sparkling engagement ring.

RadarOnline.com revealed how Jenelle called off the wedding last night during a rehearsal dinner spat.

But she managed to calm down and exchanged vows with her new handsome husband today.

Onlookers revealed both the bride and groom were beaming at finally becoming newlyweds.

