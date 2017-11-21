Back Behind Bars! ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Arrested For Driving While Impaired

Another day, another Teen Mom 2 arrest! RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that Jenelle Evans‘ longtime friend Tori Rhyne was arrested for driving while impaired.

“She was arrested on November 17 for driving while impaired,” a spokesperson for the Brunswick County Detention Center exclusively told Radar.

Rhyne was released on a $500 bail a couple of hours after she was taken into custody.

Rhyne, 24, served time in October in relation to an April 13, 2016 arrest for possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

“She has to serve 10 days in jail set by the probation officer,” the clerk told Radar. “It’s a deferred prosecution. They might reduce the conviction level if she works out an agreement with the judge.”

She is due back in court on the drug charges on August 2, 2018.

Rhyne made frequent appearances on Teen Mom 2 over the years. She even attended Evans’ wedding to David Eason in September.

The arrest comes only weeks after another Teen Mom 2 star, Chelsea Houska‘s baby daddy Adam Lind, was arrested for simple domestic assault on November 2.

He was released after appearing before a judge on November 3.

