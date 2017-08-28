Girl Who Livestreamed Sister’s Death Announces Plans For Clothing Line, Tribute Song

Obdulia Sanchez, the teen who live streamed the car crash that killed her 14-year-old sister, Jacqueline Sanchez, just claimed she made the video for money, and deserves to be set free in order to pursue her singing career and clothing line.

“I made that video because I knew I had more than 5,000 followers,” she said, “It was the only way my sister would get a decent burial. I would never expose my sister like that. I anticipated the public donating money because my family isn’t rich.”

As RadarOnline.com has learned, Obdulia, 18, spoke out about the brutal live stream of her sister dying, saying, “Sorry for making that video. I look awful but I accomplished my goal.”

PHOTOS: Celebrities Express Grief Over Prince’s Sudden Death

After recording Jacqueline’s bloody body after the crash, she said: “I know I deserve to go home. I want to visit [Jacqueline’s] gravestone every day.”

According to the teen, she plans on recording a remix of Selena’s “Como La Flor” as a tribute to her sister. She is also hoping to start a clothing line when she is set free.

“I killed my sister…I don’t care. I killed my sister. I know I’m going to prison, but I don’t care. I’m sorry, baby…rest in peace, sweetie,” she said in the chilling video back in July.

PHOTOS: Big Ang Death — ‘Mob Wives’ Star’s 20 Most Outrageous Moments

After seeing the video days after, Obdulia said: “I look like a freaking horrible monster.”

As Radar previously reported, this is not the alleged drunk driver’s first questionable act, as her uncle claimed she has been troubled for years.

“She did a lot of bad things, too bad, I can’t even talk about it,” Jose Sanchez said of Obdulia. “I told my brother when she was around 12, that Obdulia was heading towards a dangerous path, and they needed to do something.”

“She’s dead to me, if she dies tomorrow I don’t care. She’s a very bad person,” he added. “I feel so bad for Jacqueline, but I don’t speak to them anymore, and I don’t plan on going to the funeral.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.