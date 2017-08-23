Teacher Who Allegedly Raped Student, Arrested For Possession Of Ecstasy At Coachella!

Aimee Palmitessa, the teacher accused of having had sex with a 16-year-old student at the renowned Brentwood School in Los Angeles was also arrested for possession of ecstasy at Coachella! As RadarOnline.com has learned, the 45-year-old was supposed to face a judge in Indio over her drug violation, yet her attorney asked for the hearing to be delayed. Judge Harold Hopp agreed and the former teacher will be back in court on September 25.

Palmitessa, who was held at LA’s Metropolitan Detention Center on felony charges of statutory rape last Friday, has since been released.

She has had long been involved with the law due to her many offenses, and will be facing a judge over her alleged sex assault on September 15.

As Radar previously reported, the top-rated school is known for its elite students, celebrity graduates and ritzy tuition. Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine and actor Jonah Hill are among its most notorious alumni, meanwhile tuition ranges from $34,460 to $40,760 a year.

“We were shocked and distressed to receive the news of these allegations. As always, our primary concern is the safety, health, and well-being of our students here at Brentwood School,” Mike Riera, head of the school wrote after the incident. “To that end, we will do everything we can to cooperate with the official police investigation.”

Palmitessa’s husband, Vincent Bruzzese, 53, told DailyMail.com: “I know nothing about this. I have no comment.”

