Kim’s Revenge Plot Against Taylor Exposed: Kanye Will Retaliate!

Revenge is a dish best served cold by Kim Kardashian’s husband.

After Taylor Swift dropped her latest diss track, “Look What You Made Me Do,” RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that Kardashian wants Kanye West to retaliate.

Kardashian was less than thrilled with Swift’s new single, asking her friends “What are her lyrics even about? Is the whole song about Kanye?” a well-connected source told Radar.

PHOTOS: You’re Fired! Kim Kardashian & Her Sister Want Momager Kris Jenner Out — 7 Reasons Why

She thinks the whole thing is “pathetic,” and wants West to retaliate against Swift.

“I don’t like your little games/ Don’t like your tilted stage/ The role you made me play/ Of the fool, no, I don’t like you/ I don’t like your perfect crime,” Swift sings in her controversial new tune from her not-yet-released album Reputation.

“Kim wants Kanye to be the one to respond if they do anything. She plans to be above it all and let him be the one to do or say anything,” the source spilled to Radar, noting that the lyrics were a dig at West, who had a tilted stage during his Saint Pablo tour.

PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian’s Style Secrets Revealed

West and Swift’s bad blood boiled over in 2016 over his “Famous” lyrics “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/ Why? I made that b**ch famous.”

“Kim was so glad that she recorded that phone call between Kanye and Taylor because she thinks Taylor is a total liar and a fake,” the source told Radar. “She knew she had to have to truth to get out there. And now she’s going to let Kanye do the dirty work.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.