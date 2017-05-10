‘Shake It Off’ Girl!

Taylor Swift Hides In Shame After Humiliating Split From Tom

Where has the pop princess gone?

Where, oh, where has Taylor Swift gone? The pop princess has been AWOL for months —

and insiders blamed a blast of bad publicity for the “Shake It Off” singer’s disappearing act!

But she’s even shunned her supermodel BFFs Gigi Hadid and Karlie Kloss —

who  are banding together to drag the queen bee’s lanky butt back from self-imposed exile.

“Taylor hasn’t returned texts or emails. It’s gotten weird,” dished a source.

“[Gigi and Karlie] want to look Taylor in the eye, and ask why she’s being so standoffish.”

Taylor was red-faced over the quick collapse of her splashy romance with “Thor” stud Tom Hiddleston last September.

That fling — which came on the back of Taylor’s highly publicized split from DJ Calvin Harris — was widely ridiculed as a fauxmance!

And it pushed damage-control freak Taylor to suddenly drop off the Hollywood grid.

“She claims to be taking a break, recording in Nashville and New York,” blabbed a pal.

“But everyone knows she’s embarrassed and licking her wounds!”

