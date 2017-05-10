Taylor Swift Hides In Shame After Humiliating Split From Tom

Where, oh, where has Taylor Swift gone? The pop princess has been AWOL for months —

and insiders blamed a blast of bad publicity for the “Shake It Off” singer’s disappearing act!

But she’s even shunned her supermodel BFFs Gigi Hadid and Karlie Kloss —

who are banding together to drag the queen bee’s lanky butt back from self-imposed exile.

“Taylor hasn’t returned texts or emails. It’s gotten weird,” dished a source.

“[Gigi and Karlie] want to look Taylor in the eye, and ask why she’s being so standoffish.”

Taylor was red-faced over the quick collapse of her splashy romance with “Thor” stud Tom Hiddleston last September.

That fling — which came on the back of Taylor’s highly publicized split from DJ Calvin Harris — was widely ridiculed as a fauxmance!

And it pushed damage-control freak Taylor to suddenly drop off the Hollywood grid.

“She claims to be taking a break, recording in Nashville and New York,” blabbed a pal.

“But everyone knows she’s embarrassed and licking her wounds!”