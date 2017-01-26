Taylor’s Triumph! Swift’s Testimony Will Be Kept Secret In Groping Case

Taylor Swift’s darkest secrets will be kept under wraps during her groping case trial, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The singer filed a motion to have “security detail and security threats from a transcript of the discovery hearing held on July 14, 2016” redacted, and a judge signed off on the order earlier this week.

The updated transcript will be filed early next month.

Radar previously reported that Swift, 27, is set to face off against DJ David “Jackson” Mueller on August 7.

The 1989 singer accused him of groping her during a meet-and-greet in June 2013, and already filed a motion to keep the photo of the incident private.

In response, Mueller filed a defamation suit against the “Blank Space” singer after her security team accused him of grabbing her, and he subsequently lost his job. She filed a countersuit for assault and battery in 2015.

