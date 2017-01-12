Taylor’s Nightmare! Swift To Battle DJ Over Butt-Grabbing Case In Court

Taylor Swift may finally get justice against the DJ accused of groping her during a meet-and-greet. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal when the scorned singer will face off against DJ David “Jackson” Mueller in court.

According to documents obtained from the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado, Swift and Mueller will appear in court on August 7, 2017.

“This case is set for a nine-day jury trial commencing at 8:30 a.m., Monday, August 7, 2017, to conclude on Thursday, August 17, 2017,” the court papers read. “The parties are requested to be present for the entirety of the trial.”

As Radar readers know, the “Wildest Dreams” singer accused the DJ of groping her during a meet-and-greet photo op at her June 2013 concert.

In the photo viewed by Radar, Swift was smiling alongside Mueller with his hand behind the 26-year-old’s butt.

The Colorado judge on the case accepted her request to seal the photo from the public.

“It is all but assured that the photograph will be shared for scandalous and prurient interests — reasons that have nothing to do with the public’s interest in the Court’s decision making,” Swift’s attorneys said in court documents.

Although the photo has been sealed, the judge denied their request to keep court documents in the suit private.

After Swift’s security team accused him of grabbing her, he filed a defamation lawsuit against her in September 2015, claiming she falsely accused him of the inappropriate act.

Swift filed a countersuit in October 2015 for assault and battery.

“Right as the moment came for us to pose for the photo, he took his hand and put it up my dress and grabbed onto my a** cheek and no matter how much I scooted over it was still there,” the transcript from the disposition read. “It was completely intentional, I’ve never been so sure of anything in my life.”

She explained how the incident left her “frantic,” distressed” and “violated.”

