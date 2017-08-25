Taylor Swift Appears To Bash Nemeses Kim Kardashian & Kanye West In Scathing New Song

Taylor Swift just bashed all the haters in her life with her newest single, “Look What You Made Me Do” and fans are freaking out!

After teasing her much-anticipated album, Reputation, the singer exposed some brutal lyrics in her new song.

While Swift has been involved in various feuds with A-listers such as Katy Perry, 32, and ex boyfriend Calvin Harris, it is Kanye West and Kim Kardashian fans believe she’s really after.

“I don’t like your little games/ Don’t like your tilted stage/ The role you made me play/ Of the fool, no, I don’t like you/ I don’t like your perfect crime,” she sings in the controversial new tune.

West, 40, infamously uses a tilted stage in his concert performances.

As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Kardashian and West vowed to bash Swift if she decided to insult them in her secret album.

“Kanye is going to let Taylor have it if she goes after Kim on this new album,” a source close to star told Radar. “Kim is just tired of playing this game with Taylor. She has clearly had it out for the both of them, and Kim is so ready to fight fire with fire if this album includes any shade.”

Swift has bad blood for West ever since he interrupted her MTV acceptance speak in 2009, but her feud with Kardashian, 36, began in 2016 when the pop star claimed she didn’t give West permission to say “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex, because I made that b***h famous” in his song “Famous.”

After Kardashian leaked footage of Swift appearing to approve the lyrics, things especially turned sour.

“Wait it’s legit National Snake Day?!?!?!? They have holidays for everybody, I mean everything these days!” Kardashian tweeted after the incident.

As Radar readers know, Swift, 27, recently deleted all of the content from her social media accounts and teased her album by posting Instagram videos of a dark snake creeping between in the darkness.

