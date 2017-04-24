Back On? Christina & Tarek El Moussa Reunite In Las Vegas Amid Nasty Divorce

Christina and Tarek El Moussa got lucky in Las Vegas, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The Flip or Flop stars reunited for a Success Path seminar, and played nice for their fans.

“Tarek and Christina got along great,” an insider revealed to Radar. “Not awkward at all!”

Radar previously reported that tension between the couple had been at an all time high after Christina, 33, whisked away their two kids for a secret getaway to Hawaii.

She showed off her revenge body on the beach, and spoke at a seminar in Maui without Tarek, 35.

Meanwhile, Tarek showed off his own toned bod in a photo shoot last month.

The HGTV couple secretly split in May 2016, and Tarek filed for divorce in January. Christina has yet to respond to his petition.

Christina has insisted that they in a good place now, especially since they’re continuing to film Flip or Flop.

