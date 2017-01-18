Solo Star! Christina El Moussa Begins ‘Flip Or Flop’ Filming With Surprising Guests

Christina El Moussa is filming for Flip or Flop again — but Tarek was nowhere to be found!

Christina, 33, posted a photo from set — and her estranged husband was noticeably absent. Instead, she got help from their kids Taylor, 6, and Brayden, 1.

A little paint action. #fliporflop 💙 A photo posted by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Jan 17, 2017 at 3:27pm PST

HGTV previously revealed to RadarOnline.com exclusively that the show would continue to air as scheduled prior to the couple’s split, but declined to comment if any new episodes would be filmed.

Now, the mom-of-two has been fulfilling the couple’s obligations alone recently, as Tarek, 35, failed to appear at one of their Success Path seminars over the weekend.

Do you think Tarek and Christina are parting ways when it comes to business too? Sound off in the comments!

