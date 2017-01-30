Tarek & Christina El Moussa’s Daughter Suffers Health Scare Amid Bitter Divorce

Tarek El Moussa’s cancer isn’t the only tragedy to hit the family, RadarOnline.com has learned!

His estranged wife Christina, 33, revealed via Instagram that their daughter Taylor, 6, has been suffering from stomach issues, saying: “Taylor has been a VERY picky eater and dealing with stomach issues for a few years… after years of dealing with our old doctors telling me to put her on Miralax, I recently took her to a Naturopathic doctor who discovered she has a very high allergic reaction to dairy, wheat and gluten containing grains (all her fav foods) [sic].”

Meanwhile, Tarek, 35, recently revealed that his health was finally in the clear after an extensive battle with thyroid cancer.

Now, Tarek and Christina are battling over everything from separate spinoffs to their children.

PHOTOS: Daddy-Daughter Day! ‘Flip Or Flop’ Star Tarek El Moussa Takes Taylor To American Girl

Radar previously reported that Tarek asked for joint custody in his divorce filing and wants Christina to pay him spousal support.

Christina was spotted on solo trips with Taylor shortly after — and Tarek was spotted shopping with her at The Grove. They both frequently post photos of their son Brayden, 1.

Stay with Radar for more.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.