Tarek El Moussa Celebrates Birthday Alone Amid Nasty Divorce

Tarek El Moussa celebrated Brayden’s second birthday in a big way, but was left all alone for his special day!

The Flip or Flop star threw the tot an over-the-top party on Saturday, but spent Sunday and Monday flying back and forth from Detroit, Michigan. It is unknown why he spent his actual birthday, which falls the day after his son’s, without his family.

PHOTOS: Where’s Tarek? Christina Spotted At ‘Scam’ Seminar After Explosive Divorce Filing

“Daddy’s b-day!!” he captioned a collage of the weekend’s festivities on Monday. “WOW I can’t believe I turned 36 today!! Brayden was born 4 hours before my birthday! Scroll through these pics….(swipe the photo to see the collage)….my kids are just full of joy and happiness and I’m the luckiest father alive!!!!”

Tarek, 36, is in the middle of a nasty divorce from his Flip or Flop costar, Christina, 34. Christina had Brayden and Taylor, 6, on Brayden and Tarek’s birthdays — and brought along her new boyfriend, Doug Spedding for the festivities.

PHOTOS: Not So Real After All! Christina & Tarek’s Split Scam Exposed

Tarek quickly moved on from the split with much younger girls, but his groupies were nowhere to be found on his actual birthday.

Stay with Radar for more.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.