The End? Texas Tornado Tanya Tucker Fading Fast Amid Battle With Bottle

COUNTRY wildcat Tanya Tucker is fading fast, and alarmed pals fear the trouble-prone 58-year-old is nearing the end after being hospitalized three times in less than a year!

The hard-partying Texas Tornado was forced to cancel three concerts last month — and put in the hospital — after breaking a vertebra and rib in a shocking fall during her tour in the Lone Star State.

Now sources say Tanya’s health is a mess — and fear the singer, who’s suffered booze and drug problems, has fallen off the wagon.

“These are dark days,” says a friend. “Tanya suffers from chronic bronchitis, has battled pneumonia and myriad other health problems.

“She took a couple of years off to battle depression after her mother, Juanita, died in 2012.

“She’s tried so hard to reclaim her career, crisscrossing the country doing shows. But she’s in no shape to do it.”

Her friend says years of hell-raising have left Tanya with the health of someone 20 years older.

Tucker battled alcohol and cocaine addictions at the Betty Ford Center in 1988.

But another pal says Tanya toasted the crowd, downing a shot of tequila, at a Texas concert last year — “something no recovering alcoholic should ever do!”

Tucker ignited the country music world with her No. 1 hit Delta Dawn when she was just 13 years old.

But she became just as famous for her no-holds-barred ways as she is for 40 No. 1 hits during a storied career.

She made headlines with a stormy two-year romance with country superstar Glen Campbell marked by booze, drugs and punch-ups before they split in 1981.

Seeing Glen, 79, fading away in a nursing home — ravaged by Alzheimer’s — is eating away at her heart, the friend adds.

“Her depression got so bad two years ago she underwent shock treatments. Now her body is failing,” says the friend. “She can’t go on much longer.”

